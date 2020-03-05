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The Coronavirus and Bible Prophecy
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319 views • March 05, 2020
What does the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have to do with Bible prophecy? This channel is wary of YouTube prophets who make a big deal out of every newspaper headline, but we must admit that the novel coronavirus could play a significant role with regard to the end times. Jesus said that, in the last days, there would be wars and rumors of wars, pestilences, famines...he described these as the signs of the times, but he also said that these signs would indicate that the end was NOT yet upon us. So how does the recent china outbreak fit in with what Jesus predicted?
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
CCTS - Tổng Thống Trump Phải Trả Đũa Iran - Ngô Nhân Dụng by Trân Vu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jamaica earthquake l Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica by
Phim Giải Trí HD 2019 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Christ The Light of this World - Christian Animation video background wallpaper loops 1080p by Facts Knowledge Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Why Trump Should Embrace the Iran Deal by
International Crisis Group reative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Contagion - Trailer by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment FAIR USE
The Stand (1994) - DVD-18 Trailer by Media Graveyard FAIR USE
Outbreak - Official Trailer English (1995) by Pro Movie Kino FAIR USE
28 Days Later - Official® Trailer [HD] by TrailersPlaygroundHD FAIR USE
Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 01 by Пресс-служба Президента России
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Javad Zarif meeting with UK foreign minister Boris Johnson in Tehran 2017-12-09 07 by Mohammad Hassanzadeh https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Vladimir Putin (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
European People's Party by Angela Merkel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CORONAVIRUS people in panic flee from China #Coronavirus | Коронавирус люди в панике бегут с Китая by
EXTRAS TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed
Novel Coronavirus || China CDC developing novel coronavirus vaccine || BDowneer Bangla by
BDowneer Bangla
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE
FREE HD video backgrounds – post apocalyptic destroyed city with smoke and fire particles 3D animati by
Savvas Karampalasis
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/m...
China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE
Coronavirus Hospital: Building within days in Wuhan, China by
Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE
CORONAVIRUS || CHINA MAKING NEW RECORD || HOSPITAL by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official FAIR USE
Presidente chino...by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Parliament is PARALYSED...by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/te...
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r...
China virus cases exceed 6000...by Financial Review FAIR USE
Prime Minister of Australia...by President of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
CCTS - Tổng Thống Trump Phải Trả Đũa Iran - Ngô Nhân Dụng by Trân Vu Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jamaica earthquake l Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Cuba and Jamaica by
Phim Giải Trí HD 2019 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Jesus Christ The Light of this World - Christian Animation video background wallpaper loops 1080p by Facts Knowledge Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Why Trump Should Embrace the Iran Deal by
International Crisis Group reative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Contagion - Trailer by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment FAIR USE
The Stand (1994) - DVD-18 Trailer by Media Graveyard FAIR USE
Outbreak - Official Trailer English (1995) by Pro Movie Kino FAIR USE
28 Days Later - Official® Trailer [HD] by TrailersPlaygroundHD FAIR USE
Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 01 by Пресс-служба Президента России
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Javad Zarif meeting with UK foreign minister Boris Johnson in Tehran 2017-12-09 07 by Mohammad Hassanzadeh https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Vladimir Putin (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
European People's Party by Angela Merkel https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CORONAVIRUS people in panic flee from China #Coronavirus | Коронавирус люди в панике бегут с Китая by
EXTRAS TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed
Novel Coronavirus || China CDC developing novel coronavirus vaccine || BDowneer Bangla by
BDowneer Bangla
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE
FREE HD video backgrounds – post apocalyptic destroyed city with smoke and fire particles 3D animati by
Savvas Karampalasis
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/m...
China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE
Coronavirus Hospital: Building within days in Wuhan, China by
Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE
CORONAVIRUS || CHINA MAKING NEW RECORD || HOSPITAL by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official FAIR USE
Presidente chino...by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Parliament is PARALYSED...by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/te...
https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/r...
China virus cases exceed 6000...by Financial Review FAIR USE
Prime Minister of Australia...by President of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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