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GOD...Think About It!
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22 views • April 12, 2020
Mankind's greatest mistake is that we have neglected to contemplate our Creator and King...the One whom we call God. Atheists claim that our existence is pointless, and creationists are often more interested in their religious games than they are in drawing closer to God. The end of the world as we know it is getting closer. Evil will be personified like never before, just as God predicted in the Bible. At that time, nobody will be able to deny his existence, nor the return of his Son...but by then, it may be too late to change. When Jesus returns, you will stand before God and give an account of what you have done with your life. Are you prepared to fall on your knees and hear God speak to you, so you can do what is needed right NOW...before it's too late?
Keywords
seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertthe end of the world as we know itatheists vs creationistsour existence is pointlessour creator and kingreligious gamesstand before god and give an accounthear god speak to you
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