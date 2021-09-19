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MY HUSBAND WAS NEARLY KILLED BY HOSPITAL STAFF MISDIAGNOSING HIM AS HAVING COVID
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111 views • September 19, 2021
Kate Dalley took her husband to hospital with symptoms of pneumonia. As soon as he got in the doors the hospital staff began engaging in acts that nearly killed him. You will hear Kate's description of what happened, and what she said to the medical staff that turned things around so that he walked out of the ICU in record time.
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