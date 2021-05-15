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CDC Changes Mask Guidance Again -- from theHighwire.com
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60 views • May 15, 2021
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CDC CHANGES MASK GUIDANCE AGAIN
After mounting scrutiny from multiple mainstream outlets about their open, statistical manipulation, the CDC’s credibility is in a tailspin. After being caught being disingenuous with their data to keep masks on people’s faces, the agency recently made a sudden change to throw ‘carrots’ at the people in what appeared to be an effort to gain favor.
Subscribe and Support theHIghwire.com !
CDC CHANGES MASK GUIDANCE AGAIN
After mounting scrutiny from multiple mainstream outlets about their open, statistical manipulation, the CDC’s credibility is in a tailspin. After being caught being disingenuous with their data to keep masks on people’s faces, the agency recently made a sudden change to throw ‘carrots’ at the people in what appeared to be an effort to gain favor.
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