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Ex Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon Blows The Whistle
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5689 views • December 12, 2020
In this exclusive film, former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon discusses his thoughts as to why the lockdown was a mistake, and why the government strategies to manage the pandemic are only making things worse.
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