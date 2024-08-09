BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trudeau's Decent Into Socialism and Chaos
Right Edition
Right Edition
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 9 months ago

It’s reasonable to call Trudeau a modern-day socialist


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside other national and provincial leaders, can rightly be called a “socialist” in the modern sense.


Socialism, at its core, remains an ideology of the benefits of top-down decision-making by elites, for and in the interests of the collective. Over time, the meaning of socialism has changed and evolved. Its original conception—and technical definition—is state ownership of the means of production, namely factories, machinery, etc. For the most part, there are very few socialists who now advocate for the government to nationalize industries.


https://www.fraserinstitute.org/article/its-reasonable-to-call-trudeau-a-modern-day-socialist



Like father like son—and Canadians will pay the price


It’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the parallels between Pierre Trudeau’s tenure as prime minister and Justin Trudeau’s current tenure. Unfortunately, many of the parallels relate to policies and decisions that cost Canadians dearly.


https://www.fraserinstitute.org/article/like-father-like-son-and-canadians-will-pay-the-price



Trudeau’s mass migration cult is destroying Canada


Quality of life, per capita income and social cohesion are being sacrificed to a third world ‘population trap’


When wokeness, the making sacred of historically-disadvantaged minorities, takes control of a society like Canada, the effects go far beyond plans to stock tampons in men’s bathrooms. There, taboo-driven mass immigration is not only resulting in cultural tensions but in economic paralysis and soaring housing costs.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/01/25/trudeaus-mass-migration-cult-is-destroying-canada/



Trudeau has irreparably damaged our country


Asked why he supported some protests but was determined to crush the trucker convoy, Justin Trudeau answered without hesitation: He supported — and even participated in — protests he agreed with, but he did not support — and vowed to crush — those with “unacceptable views,” that is, views he disagrees with.


https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/giesbrecht-trudeau-has-irreparably-damaged-our-country



A short history of Justin Trudeau's scandal-plagued Liberal government


The scandals started early. They've kept going. Some involve gifts; others involve lobbying; still others involve forgotten chalets by the finance minister


https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/a-short-history-of-justin-trudeaus-scandal-plagued-liberal-government



Trudeau makes unscheduled stop at Vancouver’s Pride events


https://torontosun.com/news/national/trudeau-makes-unscheduled-stop-at-vancouvers-pride-events-does-not-walk-in-parade



Singh says report shows some MPs are ‘traitors to the country,’ accuses Trudeau of accepting foreign interference


https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-ndps-jagmeet-singh-says-classified-version-of-foreign-interference/



'Breaking point': Quebec premier asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/legault-asks-trudeau-to-slow-influx-of-asylum-seekers-1.7087328


Conservatives demand government explain how terror suspects immigrated to Canada


https://globalnews.ca/news/10683649/toronto-terror-suspects-conservatives-border-screening/

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy