Folkets Radio | Vad gör skolan med våra barn? Sverker Lundin, doktor i utbildningssociologi

Skolan har utvecklats till en institution som för många barn är själsdödande och släcker deras gnista.
Det säger Sverker Lundin, doktor i utbildningssociologi och lektor i pedagogik vid Göteborgs universitet. Han ställer frågan ifall skolan såsom den fungerar idag överhuvudtaget behövs.
Ett samtal om skolans roll i samhället och om den alltmer likriktade synen på kunskap som förmedlas såväl inom utbildningsväsendet som inom massmedia.
