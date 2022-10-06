Create New Account
Sabotage: Lies
Your Government Owes You The Truth

* It must be true if the White House says so!

* The people who run your gubment are lying to you.

* Nord Stream bombing significantly weakens Russia.

* Politicians blindly follow the [Bidan] administration’s lies.

* They’re opposed to lowering gas prices.

* You’re not allowed to question the pipeline leak.

* Media parroting Nord Stream propaganda.

* Anyone who challenges the narrative is censored.

* The administration wants to control what you believe.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-explanation-allowed-nord-stream-government-wants-you-believe


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 October 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6313325192112

