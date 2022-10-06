Sabotage: Lies

Your Government Owes You The Truth
* It must be true if the White House says so!
* The people who run your gubment are lying to you.
* Nord Stream bombing significantly weakens Russia.
* Politicians blindly follow the [Bidan] administration’s lies.
* They’re opposed to lowering gas prices.
* You’re not allowed to question the pipeline leak.
* Media parroting Nord Stream propaganda.
* Anyone who challenges the narrative is censored.
* The administration wants to control what you believe.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-explanation-allowed-nord-stream-government-wants-you-believe
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 October 2022
