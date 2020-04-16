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Pasture Chickens - Golden Rich Eggs
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74 views • April 16, 2020
We show our process of getting our Golden Rich eggs to your table.
The day to day tasks and processes it takes from collecting, washing, candling, sorting, packing, and shipping to get our eggs to the stores for you.
Subscribestar www.subscribestar.com/pigeon-river-farm
Trust Local Foods www.trustlocalfoods.com
Animal Welfare Approved www.agreenerworld.org/midwest/pigeon-river-farm-clintonville-wi/
Egg washing system www.gibsonridgefarms.com
The day to day tasks and processes it takes from collecting, washing, candling, sorting, packing, and shipping to get our eggs to the stores for you.
Subscribestar www.subscribestar.com/pigeon-river-farm
Trust Local Foods www.trustlocalfoods.com
Animal Welfare Approved www.agreenerworld.org/midwest/pigeon-river-farm-clintonville-wi/
Egg washing system www.gibsonridgefarms.com
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