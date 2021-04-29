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Vaccine Affects When Not Vaccinated - Why & Solution
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325 views • April 29, 2021
Why are non-vaccinated people being affected by vaccine symptoms?
Learn how the electromagnetic energy that we are and transmit & receive is why this can happen
Solutions on how to stop this happening to you
Say NO TO FEAR, be empowered be Sovereign
Energy Work Solution Videos on this Channel
Learn how the electromagnetic energy that we are and transmit & receive is why this can happen
Solutions on how to stop this happening to you
Say NO TO FEAR, be empowered be Sovereign
Energy Work Solution Videos on this Channel
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