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The Leaked Covid-19 "PANIC PAPER" - Reiner Fuellmich
News Paradigm
News Paradigm
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339 views • September 29, 2020
Mirror - https://youtu.be/fp2QoGsJk0M
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, lawyer in Germany since 1993, licensed in California / USA since 1994, consumer protection lawyer, especially against banks, since 1991. Contact: https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/ & YT-Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJB8...


Lawyers have set up the C. Committee Foundation. It will investigate why federal and state governments have imposed unprecedented restrictions and what the consequences are for people. The foundation also promotes scientific studies in this area.

The committee is headed by the lawyers Antonia Fischer and Viviane Fischer and the lawyers Dr. Reiner Füllmich and Dr. Justus Hoffmann.

Accompanying experts from science and practice include the forensic scientist Prof. Pasquale Mario Bacco, the psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Dr. Hans Joachim Maaz, the nursing expert Adelheid von Stösser, the experimental immunologist Prof. emeritus Peter Capel, the clinical psychologist Prof. Dr. Harald Walach.
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Known for his work in the swine flu investigation committee Wolfgang Wodarg (former medical officer, Member of the Bundestag, pneumologist and health scientist) will support the work of the committee.

Here you can support the work of the independent committee of inquiry:
Attorney's Sand Account / Trust Account:


Lawyer Dr. Reiner Füllmich
IBAN: DE09250601801001362605
BIC: HALLDE2HXXX
Keywords
lawsuitgermanycoronaviruscovid-19fuellmichclas action
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