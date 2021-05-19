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EXCLUSIVE: FIGHT TO STOP BILL GATES CONTROL OF GLOBAL SEED POPULATION
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31 views • May 19, 2021
Bill Gates is reportedly the largest farm owner in the US while trying to patent and control the distribution of seeds worldwide. There is a big push back in India, however, in the country of India. In this exclusive interview, we hear from Vandana Shiva who is leading a remarkable charge to push back against Bill Gates and his foundation.
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