Free Will?
25 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
I discuss free will and the implications of its existence or nonexistence.
Keywords
sciencegodatheistsnaturedecisionsphilosophyrobotsfree willspiritsphysicsquantum mechanicsgood and evilchoicesdicedeterminismthe big bangcause and effectthe supernaturalright and wrongfirst causevariablesbilliard balls
