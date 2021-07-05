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Shakespeare's King Lear Revealed | Duke Pesta and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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22 views • July 05, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3621/shakespeares-king-lear-revealed-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3621-shakespeares-king-lear-revealed-duke-pesta-and-stefan-molyneux

One of the most powerful stories in the world, King Lear magnificently describes the destruction of a kingdom through greed, vanity, manipulation - and a bottomless thirst for political power. William Shakespeare is the undisputed master of describing intergenerational conflicts, but many other themes run through this magnificent story. Join Stefan Molyneux - a former Shakespearean actor - and Dr. Duke Pesta, a tenured professor of literature, as they discuss the deep meaning and existential themes buried in one of the greatest tragedies ever penned.

Dr. Duke Pesta is a tenured university professor, author and the Academic Director of FreedomProject Academy, a Live Online School offering individual classes and complete curricula for students in Kindergarten through High School. For more from Dr. Duke and the FreedomProject Academy, please go to: https://www.fpeusa.org

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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