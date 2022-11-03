Create New Account
My Crazy Sister's Ultimatum to My Mom- "Vote Blue or I Will DIVORCE YOU!"
Recharge Freedom
Published 20 days ago |

If Family Divides along Political Lines, How can the Nation Stand? That is exactly what is happening in the United States, as for the first time in my life, not only our friends being lost along the political chasm, what family is disowning each other, specifically Democrat voters bitten by the woke zombie virus.These people who encourage transgender youth to take puberty blockers and have their genitals chopped off, are the reasons that my sister wants a divorce from my mother if she doesn't vote the way that she desires which is blue.

Keywords
racismdemocratscivil warchinaelizabeth warrentransgenderidentity politicsus politicsmidtermscoercionwifedemocrats are evilpolitical divideayana presleyrafeal warnockfamily divide

