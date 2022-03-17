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TGNT-4, The Churches are NOT Teaching The Gospel // THE GOSPEL NEVER TOLD
Truth that Matters
Truth that Matters
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774 views • March 17, 2022
In this powerful teaching we show that the Church goers (Churchians) will NOT overcome and escape hell. SHARE!

Professor Truth: TruthwChrist777@outlook,com

DISCLAIMER:
Professor Truth and Guests are "Followers of The Way"
“The Way” is the TRUTH of the Holy Bible as taught in the 1st Century.
"The Way" is a Racially exclusive message/way of Life for the "White Race" of "Adam" / bloodlines of Jacob/Israel only.

Professor Truth and Guests are not in agreement or associated with the “Redefined” “Woke” definition of Christian Identity in our culture today.
• Today's “WOKE” Culture infiltrates, defiles and redefines everything Holy including The Truth of the Christian Bible and The White Race of Adam.
• Today's "Woke" Culture has maligned the meaning of “Christian Identity” - and redefined it as a belief system of “WOKE" HATE.

• Followers of “The Way” do not Assent or associate with the modern definitions of “Christian Identity” as defined by the current culture.
• Followers of “The Way” advocate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ on Earth including a Christian “Divine Order” in all aspects of society.
• Followers of “The Way” Love America as a Republic, one Nation under Jesus the Father, the God of Abraham, Jacob & Isaac.
• Followers of “The Way” do not hate or advocate Physical or verbal violence in any form against any other race, Culture, Ethnicity or Religion.
• Followers of “The Way” promote Spiritual (Not Physical or Verbal) Warfare in accordance with Ephesians ch6.
• Followers of “The Way” use “The Sword of the Spirit”, and call on The Holy Angels to defend and defeat the enemies of Jesus Christ on our behalf.
• Followers of “The Way” are a “Called Out” Ecclesia in the end times following the precepts of Jesus Christ from the King James Holy Bible.
Keywords
jesus christaliensbible studydemonswar in heavenbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansstar warsetsunderground basesalien abductionserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy