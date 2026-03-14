PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Live Well & Long

Video going over how to be more self-compassionate by sharing some health literacy information, how to improve executive functioning skills by improving sleep, sharing an inspirational story of determination, stressing to always focus on the fundamentals (The "80/20 Rule) when it comes to personal energy production (namely maxing-out on "The 3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology"--light, water, & magnetsim), & introducing 8 free, online wellness & longevity clubs.

Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & menta health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom





, watch the videos below

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& view

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse





To learn about the world's 1ST USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered line of non-toxic disinfectants, visit

https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate @

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





All 8 Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs found @

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList





See the Sunrise without Wearing Any Glasses BEFORE Your (Electronic) Screen Health & Longevity Club

tinyurl.com/SunriseBeforeScreenClub





The Wireless Devices-Free for Life Committed Wellness & Longevity Club

To be added to this list, visit:

tinyurl.com/WirelessDeviceFreeClub

or

https://drive.proton.me/urls/5PB0B0YBEW#DPcu3aTaLaLl





The Naked Under the Sun at Noon Vitamin D/Ultraviolet B (UVB) Wellness, Sleep Health, & Longevity Club

To be added to this, visit:

tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub

OR

https://drive.proton.me/urls/XXDQ0SRPG8#VnsDKjIFbzd7





The 1 to 2 Gallon Water Per Day Maximizing Intracellular Hydration, Wellness, & Longevity Club

To add yourself to this list or share this, use any of the below:

tinyurl.com/TheWellHydratedClub





The Earthing for One or More Hours Per Day Wellness & Longevity Club

To join this voluntary virtual/online club, enter your name & any contact info. you want at

tinyurl.com/EarthingForOneHourPerDayClub





The One Meal Per Day (Ideally Before Noon) Wellness & Longevity Club

To join this voluntary virtual/online club, contact me with your full name & any contact info. that you want to include at

https://tinyurl.com/TheOneMealPerDAYTIMEClub

or

https://drive.proton.me/urls/4GNMF54MZM#IgY3ngv1GvTg





The 10,000+ Sunrises Wellness & Longevity Club

To join this voluntary virtual/online club, contact me with your full name & any contact info. that you want to include

To share this or view the current members, use:

https://tinyurl.com/10000SunrisesClub





The 55 or More Grams of Dietary Fiber Per Day Wellness & Longevity Club

To join this voluntary virtual/online club, contact me with your full name & any contact info. that you want to include at

https://drive.proton.me/urls/KKE1MGRK6M#KbPUp23X7B9w





or

https://tinyurl.com/The55GramsOfFiberPerDayClub