The Online Safety Bill Has a Massive Direct Ramification on the Free Speech Rights in the US

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04/20/2022 GETTR CEO Jason Miller predicts in an interview with Newsmax, the Online Safety Bill that is under legislative progress has a massive direct ramification on the free speech rights in the US, and will also have a really tidal wave effect around the world. Elon Musk blames woke mind virus makes Netflix unwatchable when the shares of Netflix drops 20%