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Covid Variant Detected in 10 US States, Mike Adam's Report, Pelosi-Trump WW3, and More 01.16.2021
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3034 views • January 16, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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More Highly Transmissible Variant of CCP Virus Detected in 10 States: CDC
https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-highly-transmissible-variant-of-ccp-virus-detected-in-10-states-cdc_3658610.html
Watch Florida Nurse Video: https://rense.com/general96/covid-scam.php
--
Situation Update, Jan. 15th, 2021 - DECLASS begins, CNN complicit in capitol raid
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7fa41030-74f8-479b-857a-c62e206d2c9e
Related:
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/aesop-good-luck-with-that-plan/
--
BREAKING: PELOSI AND WORLD WAR 3
Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdF5MXkiPRY
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.16.2021):
Brazil, cemeteries are again burying record number of patients as the new "super" strain
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/suffocation-chamber-brazil-cemeteries.html?m=1
--
THE SIGNAL (MODERNA - MODIFY RNA); DEATH COUNT RISING; ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/01/%F0%9F%9A-the-signal-moderna-modify-rna-death-count-rising-zombie-apocalypse-3739621.html
--
January's impressive volcanic activity continues
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/januarys-impressive-volcanic-activity.html?m=1
--
Apocalyptic blaze triggers evacuation of Mountain Center overnight
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/california-bonita-fire-evacuation-mountain-center-california-video.html
--
Mysterious rumbling in Florida, loud booms in North Carolina and Ohio
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/mysterious-rumbling-in-florida-loud-booms-in-north-carolina-and-ohio-whats-up-with-all-these-skyquakes-rattling-people-nerves-in-the-us.html
--
Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue
https://apnews.com/article/jakarta-indonesia-asia-pacific-earthquakes-a2f9320019d5e468f91709a6107eb580
--
Karen’s New Resources: https://www.slaveplanet.net/ https://www.nibiru-elenin.com/index.php/must-watch-films
--
Monster Storms! Alaska's Aleutian Islands
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/monster-storms-alaskas-aleutian-islands.html?m=1
--
Trump Blindsides Democrats! Sends Shocking Letter To Pelosi & Authorizes Self-Destruct Disclosure!
https://rumble.com/vcujh5-trump-blindsides-democrats-sends-shocking-letter-to-pelosi-and-authorizes-s.html
--
Chinese Experts Urge for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Following Deaths in Norway
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163536
--
VAERS Data: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
--
Tip of the Iceberg? Thousands of COVID Vaccine Injuries and 13 U.S. Deaths Reported in December Alone
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/thousands-covid-vaccine-injuries-13-deaths-reported-december/
--
Vaccination Credential Initiative: Big Tech Tackles Vaxx Passports
https://www.technocracy.news/vaccination-credential-initiative-big-tech-tackles-vaxx-passports/
--
Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients
https://apnews.com/article/sao-paulo-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-forests-bb4d95d6a5ae5b2c950d8ece3321b9d1
--
https://apnews.com/article/sacramento-california-coronavirus-pandemic-e62090f4eb61d5d49fc51287cfb23de8
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/oxygen-latest-covid-bottleneck-hospitals-cope-intense-demand-n1253277
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
More Highly Transmissible Variant of CCP Virus Detected in 10 States: CDC
https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-highly-transmissible-variant-of-ccp-virus-detected-in-10-states-cdc_3658610.html
Watch Florida Nurse Video: https://rense.com/general96/covid-scam.php
--
Situation Update, Jan. 15th, 2021 - DECLASS begins, CNN complicit in capitol raid
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/7fa41030-74f8-479b-857a-c62e206d2c9e
Related:
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/aesop-good-luck-with-that-plan/
--
BREAKING: PELOSI AND WORLD WAR 3
Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdF5MXkiPRY
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.16.2021):
Brazil, cemeteries are again burying record number of patients as the new "super" strain
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/suffocation-chamber-brazil-cemeteries.html?m=1
--
THE SIGNAL (MODERNA - MODIFY RNA); DEATH COUNT RISING; ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/01/%F0%9F%9A-the-signal-moderna-modify-rna-death-count-rising-zombie-apocalypse-3739621.html
--
January's impressive volcanic activity continues
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/januarys-impressive-volcanic-activity.html?m=1
--
Apocalyptic blaze triggers evacuation of Mountain Center overnight
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/california-bonita-fire-evacuation-mountain-center-california-video.html
--
Mysterious rumbling in Florida, loud booms in North Carolina and Ohio
https://strangesounds.org/2021/01/mysterious-rumbling-in-florida-loud-booms-in-north-carolina-and-ohio-whats-up-with-all-these-skyquakes-rattling-people-nerves-in-the-us.html
--
Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue
https://apnews.com/article/jakarta-indonesia-asia-pacific-earthquakes-a2f9320019d5e468f91709a6107eb580
--
Karen’s New Resources: https://www.slaveplanet.net/ https://www.nibiru-elenin.com/index.php/must-watch-films
--
Monster Storms! Alaska's Aleutian Islands
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/01/monster-storms-alaskas-aleutian-islands.html?m=1
--
Trump Blindsides Democrats! Sends Shocking Letter To Pelosi & Authorizes Self-Destruct Disclosure!
https://rumble.com/vcujh5-trump-blindsides-democrats-sends-shocking-letter-to-pelosi-and-authorizes-s.html
--
Chinese Experts Urge for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Following Deaths in Norway
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=163536
--
VAERS Data: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): https://www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vaers/index.html
--
Tip of the Iceberg? Thousands of COVID Vaccine Injuries and 13 U.S. Deaths Reported in December Alone
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/thousands-covid-vaccine-injuries-13-deaths-reported-december/
--
Vaccination Credential Initiative: Big Tech Tackles Vaxx Passports
https://www.technocracy.news/vaccination-credential-initiative-big-tech-tackles-vaxx-passports/
--
Amazon city scrambles to provide oxygen to COVID-19 patients
https://apnews.com/article/sao-paulo-coronavirus-pandemic-latin-america-forests-bb4d95d6a5ae5b2c950d8ece3321b9d1
--
https://apnews.com/article/sacramento-california-coronavirus-pandemic-e62090f4eb61d5d49fc51287cfb23de8
--
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/oxygen-latest-covid-bottleneck-hospitals-cope-intense-demand-n1253277
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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