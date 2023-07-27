CLIMATE CLOCK COUNTDOWN: A SOBERING OR SENSATIONALIST MOVE?

Credit: Next News Network

Climate activists have drawn global attention with a 'Climate Clock' projection on Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue. The Talanoa Institute, behind the stunt, says the clock represents the time left to control the Earth's temperature increase within a 'safe level for humanity.' They claim we have less than six years to act, citing carbon emissions and global warming concerns. Critics argue the Institute's claims are questionable, pointing out potential economic impacts and the influence of natural climate-changing phenomena. While the 'Climate Clock' sparks debate over the urgency of climate change and the best course of action, a balanced approach is necessary. Governments must consider both the environmental and economic aspects when devising their climate policies.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your retirement? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts can help you develop customized strategies to diversify your pension. Request your 100% FREE Gold IRA Guide:



https://www.augustapreciousmetals.com/apm-lp/?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=1404&sub_id=br

