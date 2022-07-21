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883,976 views - Jun 2, 2022 - What Happened to This Small Village Told to Accept 1500 'Refugees'?Paul Joseph Watson describes what happens in a case like that. It's a small village which doesn't have the capacity to take in all these people. The refugees outnumbered those who live there 3 to 1. No consultation with the community, it was just dumped on them. Mirror