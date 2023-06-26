Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA How The Swarm Is Killing You & Your Children Even Sooner
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
54 Subscribers
84 views
Published Yesterday

Dr.SHIVA™: How The Swarm Is Killing You & Your Children Even Sooner


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for U.S. President, reveals how the policies pushed by the Left & Right, the Obvious Establishment and the Not So Obvious Establishment, have affected your biology at the molecular level to shorten your lifespan and kill your children even sooner.


You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket