In Jerusalem, Argentinian President Javier Milei Said That He Wants to See the Reconstruction of the Third Jewish Temple, to Fulfill the Prophecy That Will Bring the Jewish Messiah to Earth
In order to Bring WW3......

Further Info:

Argentinian President calls for destruction of Al-Aqsa Mosque:

https://www.jordannews.jo/Section-20/Middle-East/Argentinian-President-calls-for-destruction-of-Al-Aqsa-Mosque-34204

Source @Real World News

