The Proverbs 31 Woman "The Good Wife"
Send Forth Your Word
Send Forth Your Word
11 views • 10 months ago

Today we will take a look at Proverbs 31:10-31 and discuss the topic on the Virtuous Woman found in the scripture and how to become a Good Wife.   Many women in our society were not taught how to become a virtuous woman or a good wife.  If she leaned to her community, she may have learned how to be a mother first before she was called a wife if she was able to be married.  We want to encourage men and women that God's way is the most effective way to be married in this day and time.  And women do not have to be fearful of being found a good wife if she allows God to instruct her how to become a virtuous woman.   If you like this video, like, subscribe and share this video and comment below.

womanproverbs 31single momsboazchristian womangood wifeproverbs 31-womana virtuous womanmarried womenfaithful woman
