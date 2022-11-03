Israel not happy with being ordered to get rid of nukes by UN

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RT
Nov 2, 2022
UN General Assembly overwhelmingly votes to compel Israel to dispose of any nukes it may have and let foreign inspectors examine the country's nuclear facilities. Israel isn't pleased...
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