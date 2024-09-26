BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This man illegally crossed into the United States today. He is here so America can help him. When asked what he did for living, he said he was a football coach. The invasion is still going on regardle
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
306 views • 7 months ago

This man illegally crossed into the United States today. He is here so America can help him. When asked what he did for living, he said he was a football coach. The invasion is still going on regardless what the democrats say.


https://x.com/OreoExpress/status/1839334430097527218?mx=2



#SanDiego #Jacumba #BorderInvasion #BorderCzarKamala

Keywords
illegallywhat thethis mancrossed into the united states todayhe is here so america can help himwhen asked what he did for livinghe said he was a football coachthe invasion is still going on regardlessdemocrats say
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy