This man illegally crossed into the United States today. He is here so America can help him. When asked what he did for living, he said he was a football coach. The invasion is still going on regardle

This man illegally crossed into the United States today. He is here so America can help him. When asked what he did for living, he said he was a football coach. The invasion is still going on regardless what the democrats say.
#SanDiego #Jacumba #BorderInvasion #BorderCzarKamala