HIV IS NOW IN THE MAJORITY GETTING THE SHOT - CANADA SHINES AS THE BEACON OF LIGHT AND HOPE

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A wide majority who have taken the false vaccine are now testing positive for HIV which has been purposely implanted into these shots.
Chris Sky gives a fiery, passionate speech on how Canada is the Beacon of Light and Hope for the entire world.
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