ION US - Fear is Food 2020-03-02

hanks for watching! Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel!Let the feast.... BEGIN!Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD M.I.T., Inventor of email, Biochemist, Massachusetts Senatorial Candidate discusses how you can prepare for Coronavirus and more on The War Room with Owen Shroyer. 03.02.2020Greg Reese: Banned.VideoLike, Subscribe, Share, Support!It means more than you might know!Thanks!www.BitChute.com/channel/ionuswww.brighteon.com/channel/ionusFeedback/Suggestions/Follow:gab.com/ionusHelp BitChute Grow!Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)Support Project Veritas (US Liberty Movement Undercover Investigations Department)Support Trump (The best ones do :-)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**