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EPA Fluoride Trial Update, Revised Petition Filed
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20 views • November 22, 2020
An update on the Federal trial which could result in fluoride being removed from the public drinking supply. This is an extremely important trial that I haven't really seen much coverage of and if you haven't checked out my mini documentary on fluoride give that a look.
On November 5, 2020 Michael Connett the lead attorney against the EPA filed a supplement to the original 2016 petition which the EPA denied. This supplement brought forth new evidence and studies conducted from 2017-2020 which were considered essential to the argument and in fact outright undid any argument the EPA had at trial.
http://fluoridealert.org/content/bulletin_11-6-20/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tf5zcpndML7V/
On November 5, 2020 Michael Connett the lead attorney against the EPA filed a supplement to the original 2016 petition which the EPA denied. This supplement brought forth new evidence and studies conducted from 2017-2020 which were considered essential to the argument and in fact outright undid any argument the EPA had at trial.
http://fluoridealert.org/content/bulletin_11-6-20/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tf5zcpndML7V/
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