Episode #73 - Anunnaki, UFOs & The Great Human Awakening w/ Jehan Sattaur
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
22 views • 16 hours ago

In this powerful and thought-provoking episode, I had the privilege of joining Jehan Sattaur on The Boundless Authenticity Podcast for a wide-ranging conversation that explores the hidden forces shaping our reality.


We began by diving into the growing discourse surrounding UFO phenomena, particularly the surge in orb and plasma sightings in late 2024. Once relegated to the fringes of mainstream thought, these events are now drawing unprecedented global attention, reflecting a collective shift in consciousness and a willingness to engage with realities previously dismissed as implausible.


Our conversation expanded into deeper territory as we examined the ancient accounts of the Anunna gods and their genetic modifications of early humanity, specifically the engineered limitation of the human lifespan to approximately 120 years. This, we explored, has profound implications for the evolution of consciousness, as shorter incarnational cycles may restrict the soul’s capacity to fully integrate wisdom across lifetimes.


We also addressed the three main religions as I have coined them that currently shape and arguably enslave modern civilisation which are: the religion of government, the religion of money, and organised religion. We discussed how these systems, originating from Anunnaki influence, were designed to externalise power and distract humanity from the inner path of awakening and self-realisation.


A central theme in our dialogue was the collective awakening now underway, a process that, while promising, may only accelerate through the continued collapse of societal systems. As history shows, profound transformation often arises through crisis. It is in the breakdown of the known that the soul finds its true voice.


Throughout the episode, we touched on many other controversial yet interconnected topics, all pointing to the same truth: this world, as we know it, has been built upon a series of carefully constructed illusions.


Now more than ever, the imperative is clear, use this time wisely. Commit to your inner work, heal your traumas, face your fears! The window for transformation is open, but it won’t remain so indefinitely as time is awfully short!


Connect with Jehan via any of the links below:


Spreaker -

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/boundless-authenticity--6200007

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/jehansattaur

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain -

https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram -

@adriano_246

 -

https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/


@theconsciousman7

 -

https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X -

@adriano_246

 -

https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch -

https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD

 (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d

 (UK and Europe)


Patreon -

https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals -

https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
anunnakiconsciousnessufosapocalypseprisonplanetsourcethegreatawakeninganunnagodsescapingthematrix
