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5G Changes Everything - But Not For The Better
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166 views • January 13, 2021
Harmless microwaves? Think again.
Here is a lecture by Dr. Barrie Trower a retired microwave weapons expert and former MI 5 & MI 6 employee who's job before retirement was to debrief Soviet spies on their use of microwave weaponry .
A fascinating insight into the secrets kept away from us. The subject has now come into sharp focus with the preparation of 5G - a system that uses radio frequencies in the mm range i.e. the frequencies used in the microwave range on the Electro Magnetic Spectrum. However, it's the type of carrier frequencies used (around 600 Gigahertz) of pulsed non ionising radiation which is the source of the greatest concern.
Dr. Trower explains the dangers, and how this technology could be utilised - not for our benefit, but for far more sinister purposes.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Here is a lecture by Dr. Barrie Trower a retired microwave weapons expert and former MI 5 & MI 6 employee who's job before retirement was to debrief Soviet spies on their use of microwave weaponry .
A fascinating insight into the secrets kept away from us. The subject has now come into sharp focus with the preparation of 5G - a system that uses radio frequencies in the mm range i.e. the frequencies used in the microwave range on the Electro Magnetic Spectrum. However, it's the type of carrier frequencies used (around 600 Gigahertz) of pulsed non ionising radiation which is the source of the greatest concern.
Dr. Trower explains the dangers, and how this technology could be utilised - not for our benefit, but for far more sinister purposes.
More info. at Big Gee's Blog: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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