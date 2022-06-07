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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, June 7, 2022 - English, Full Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air-based missiles have hit 2 command posts, 3 firing positions of artillery batteries, as well as 18 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration. 2 ammunition depots have been destroyed in the areas of Vrubovka and Yakovlevka in Lugansk People's Republic.

✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation have hit 65 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 170 nationalists, 9 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 1 battery of field artillery and 8 various purpose vehicles.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Liptsy, Streleche, Dement'evka, Borodoyarskoe, Mar'ino, Petrovskoe, Grakovo, Malye Prokhody in Kharkov Region, as well as Vasil'ievka in Nikolaev Region, overnight.

💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 39 command posts, 49 firing positions of AFU artillery, as well as 426 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.

▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 400 nationalists, 10 armoured vehicles, 3 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 10 special vehicles, and 3 launchers of S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems near Kramatorsk.

▫️In addition, shelling resulted in the destruction of one 155mm self-propelled howitzer (M109A3) donated by Norway, 2 US 155mm howitzers (M777), and 7 field artillery and mortars, including 1 203mm Pion self-propelled artillery mount.

📊In total, 190 Ukrainian aircraft and 129 helicopters, 1,139 unmanned aerial vehicles, 333 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,443 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 478 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,807 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,464 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.
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russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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