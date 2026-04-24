Ducks vs. Oilers | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 1 | April 20, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on April 20, 2026, condensing all the action to get you up to speed in a flash, where Troy Terry tallied a pair of goals for the Ducks and Kasperi Kapanen scored twice for the Oilers