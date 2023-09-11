Create New Account
Peace, War & 9/11 | Trailer & Link
In this captivating documentary filmed 6 months before his passing, eminent scholar and lifelong peace activist Graeme MacQueen shares his final words on 9/11, the 2001 anthrax attacks, and the goal of abolishing war.

This is a production of the International Center For 9/11 Justice. It is directed by Ted Walter and Richard Heap. Executive producers are Ted Walter and Marilyn Langlois. It is distributed by Questar Entertainment/Hipstr.


Redacted News | Peace, War & 9/11 (11 September 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3fi13v-redacted-presents-peace-war-and-911.html

