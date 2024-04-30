Create New Account
Human Trafficking - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 137 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC
Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Apr 25, 2024


Human trafficking violates the sanctity, dignity, and fundamental rights of the human person. Pope Benedict XVI called it “a crime against humanity.” Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains how it’s the business of stealing someone's freedom for profit, and freedom is the most defining characteristic of the human person. Then hear the inspirational story of Metanoia Manor, a place that helps young girls recover from being victims of human trafficking.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine


