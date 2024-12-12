The Book of Enoch - Chapter 2-7

And the angels, the children of heaven, saw and lusted after them, and said to one another: "Come, let us choose wives from among the children of men and beget us children."

And they were in all two hundred; who descended in the days of Jared on the summit of Mount Hermon. And all took unto themselves wives, and each chose for himself one. And they became pregnant, and they bare great giants, whose height was 3000 ells: Who consumed all the acquisitions of men. And when they could no longer sustain them, the giants turned against them and devoured mankind.

Chapter 2-5a – Enoch is shown various aspects of the Creation including the luminaries, seasons, water cycles, trees, and sun, all with the emphasis on how they are steadfast and do as God commands

Chapter 5b – Enoch rebukes the sinners and godless who do not follow God's commands, and speaks of wisdom, joy and peace for the elect

