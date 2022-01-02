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REPORT: Heroes of 2021: Surfside search and rescue team | 'The Count'
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70 views • January 02, 2022
The search and rescue team in the aftermath of the Surfside condo collapse in Florida were heroes in 2021. Miami Correspondent Leonardo Feldman reports - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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