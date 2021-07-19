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45,000 DEAD FROM VAX WITHIN IN 3 DAYS OF GETTING THE SHOT LAWYER THOMAS RENZ SUES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
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80 views • July 19, 2021
In just one internal government report by a whistleblower, 45,000 people have died within 3 days of taking the fake covid vaccine. A Lawsuit was filed in Southern California or Alabama I am not sure. Unnamed whistleblower on the inside and something this lawyer and the FLCCC Frontline Doctors have been working on. By the time this gets through the courts if it does I am not sure it will do any good but we will see.
Credit: Bitchute Channels 3AM Lowdown and WelcomeTheEagle88
Credit: Bitchute Channels 3AM Lowdown and WelcomeTheEagle88
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