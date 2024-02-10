2024-2-10 make your bible obedient







There is no trinity of evil, no evil holy devil/ghost, no son who is also a Father, no third mystery spirit, nothing resembling the sUn, sun worship, apollo, apollyon, three in one, godhead, Jesus the sun-christ. The Father's Name is not LORD BAAL MASTER. A master is that evil one of that craft, who architect these abominations into your bible, and then have you repeat after them....amen RA, amen RA, praise to our sun christ resurrected! Nonsense!!! all nonsense!!!

And the covenant of the Most High is not some old stupid and vain thing for you. God had always planned to write that into your heart! And HE purposed to do it by His Spirit, which is why we have chirst Yahusha in the first place, that our judgment could be passed over us, that God would be able to come to us and write that covenant into our heart, that we could walk in covenant with Him, and have His blessing, and be His set apart and sanctified and holy people.

But satan infiltrated the churches long ago, and edicted into cannon the worship of the sUn christ zeus, just like the romans placed the idol of the jupiter within the holiest of holies to desecrate it, the same has been done spiritually today, and all the people say, "amen", to the sun god they don't understand. Satan has taught the people to live lawlessly, that they can be free in a sUn christ to live lawlessly. Satan has given life to the image of the beast, and the people conformed to it, because the lie sounds good, because then they can avoid their own cross, their own denial of self, and the lonely and difficult journey with the Father. Instead of the having the covenant of Yahuah written into their heart, and entering into marriage with the Father via the marriage covenant. They joined a church of baal, and worshipped a sUn christ jesus who affords them to live lawlessly in a fake salvation, lest your heart return to God and you walk in covenant with Him. And almost no one knows the difference today, which is why it is the end, and you see the events happening in the world like they are.

Fear Yahuah! come out! enter into sabbath with Him and find your rest! If you don't know that HE has given you the christ Yahusha as your passover to pave the way for you; HE has! Believe in Him, not the sun christ, and then come out, and be unleavended of the church doctrines, and hear again God's words to us about His law, and make it honorable in your life, and honor Him; for HE is a great King! and our God! and our Maker! and when we walk in His ways! we are His! but if we walk in the ways of the world, then we are of the world. Choose!

Worship BAAL LORD MASTER and his sUn christ JESUS, a triune godhead abomination, and conform to the image of "love under will"..................or.............pick up your cross, deny yourself, hate your life, and come out at all cost and seek the kingdom of God instead! Here we have trouble and affliction, but with purpose and a sure end. Here we serve one God Yahuah! and HE has one son Yahusha the christ/the anointed one of the Father to be our passover for all who should come. Here, we keep God's commandments, and they are not old! we love them! and so we are able to say to the Father, "we love You, because we obey Your commandments!". Let the words be true in your heart! that you have that assurance from the Father to yourself. Praise God.







