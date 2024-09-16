Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on Crop King Seeds & The Cannabis Industry.





WORLD CLASS MARIJUANA SEEDS

Established in 2005, Crop King Seeds has been perfecting the genetics of the cannabis plant for medical and commercial grower seeking maximum results in THC levels and harvest size.





From classic strains to new age hybrids, our seeds are ideal for beginners and advanced grower wanting the best from the crop.





