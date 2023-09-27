Create New Account
Ukraine Just Promoted a Blood Painting Witch to Manage Children: Stew Peters on OAN
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

Ukraine Just Promoted a Blood Painting Witch to Manage Children: Stew Peters Tells OAN

Stew joined OAN on Monday to discuss the satanic decision by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to appoint 'Spirit Cooking' performance artist Marina Abramovic to manage children in their war torn country.


source:

https://rumble.com/v3kt6yd-ukraine-just-promoted-a-blood-painting-witch-to-manage-children-stew-peters.html


warukraineno peacezelenskystew petersdeep state stronghold

