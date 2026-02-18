Leading Attorney Unveils Shocking Survival Rates Among Mechanically Ventilated Covid Patients

The only reasons vaccines are pushed by the powers that be onto the public is to keep them sick, stupid or dead. For the purposes of profit and population reduction. Just like fluoride in the tap water, GMO’s in the food, mercury in the lightbulbs and tooth fillings, cut-burn-poison methods of cancer treatment, and a whole host of other hideous practices.

"If pointing out radicals celebrating dead children makes me 'literally Hitler,' then pass the mustache."

~ Grok

"The only safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used."

~ James R. Shannon - National Institute of Health

"Cancer was practically unknown until the cowpox vaccination began to be introduced... and I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person."

- New York Press, January 26, 1909, from a report by W.B.Clark

“And look, I guess in a certain way I’m the father of the vaccine because I was the one that pushed it. To get it done in less than nine months was a miracle.”

- Donald J. Trump

9 Disturbing Facts About the COVID-19 Vaccine

https://www.cancerwisdom.net/dangers-of-covid-19-vaccine/

