MAGA vs. Epstein Files: John Michael Chambers Exposes the Truth | JMC In The News

John Michael Chambers joins the Patriot Strong Podcast for a hard-hitting episode of In the News, diving deep into the MAGA movement’s battle against the Epstein cover-up. With tensions rising over Trump’s recent comments and the delayed release of the infamous list, Chambers breaks down the strategic psyop, the military’s hidden role, and why justice is closer than it appears.





Key Takeaways:





Why Trump downplayed Epstein—misdirection or masterstroke?





The real reason the list isn’t public yet—leverage, not secrecy.





MAGA infighting: Are critics falling for a controlled opposition trap?





Military tribunals vs. DOJ—who’s really handling the takedown?





What’s next? The financial reset, arrests, and the final reckoning.





Must-Watch For:





Supporters demanding accountability for Epstein’s network.





Patriots decoding Trump’s 4D chess moves.





Anyone questioning the DOJ’s integrity in prosecuting elites.

Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/