BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Silent War Ep. 6159: Pedophiles & Arsonists Given More Respect Than Unvaxxed. Gun Confiscations.
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
1971 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
181 views • January 28, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:

Biden Afghan ‘Refugee’ Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl at Quantico Base – Argued His Conduct Was ‘Acceptable in His Culture’.

Top American Medical Journal Study Confirms the Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccines.

MyFreeDoctor.com Has Treated Over 150,000 COVID-19 Patients With 99.99% Survival.

AZ State Senator Wendy Rogers sponsors 88 Bills and counting, says: “We Are Going Back to In-Person One Day One Vote NO MACHINES And Paper Ballots With Watermarks”.

Biden’s DOJ Says Arsonist Who Killed Someone During BLM Riots Should Get Lesser Sentence Because He Was Protesting.

Quebec Canada Bans Unvaxxed From Buying Groceries at Major Retailers Unless They Are Accompanied by a “Health Warden” Who Will Ensure They Only Buy Food and Medicine.

Government Contractor on as to Why Biden is Hiding Illegal Immigrant Flights in The Dead Of Night - on Hidden Camera : “If This Gets Out, the Government is BETRAYING The American People”.

ATF is about to launch an assault on triggers it considers machine guns. According to internal ATF emails obtained by Gun Owners of America, they just gave their field agents the green light to demand Rare Breed's Forced Reset Triggers and BDU's Wide Open Triggers be turned over.

Trigger Confiscation Incoming


All of this, and more.

For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news

Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork

Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.

If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!

www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors

Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.

"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."

Other Links

Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
vaccineeconomytruth mediaelection frauddustin nemoscovid-19 vaccinenemos news networktrump won
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy