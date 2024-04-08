Reviving America Uniting Against Dysfunction to Renew Our Promise - General Michael Flynn

London Real





Apr 8, 2024





Brian Rose

Former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump





As the geopolitical landscape grows more precarious and major world powers jostle for dominance, the spectre of significant challenges looms ominously on the horizon. The potential for escalation into a heated confrontation between the East and West seems increasingly plausible.





Amidst this backdrop, distinguishing between fact and fiction within the deluge of mainstream news has become a daunting task. Compounded by the cascading downfall of Western economies, our leaders are scrambling to maintain any semblance of stability. As elections approach in the coming months, the global atmosphere feels distinctly precarious.





With that in mind, today’s livestream promises to ignite plenty of food for thought as we’re joined on London Real by a guest I’ve very much been looking forward to speaking with. General Mike Flynn is a decorated military veteran, intelligence expert, bestselling author and an increasingly central figure in contemporary politics.





His storied career to date, is a tapestry woven with threads of valour, controversy, and resilience, that has left an indelible mark on both the military and political landscapes of the United States.





During his time in the military, General Flynn played a pivotal role in shaping US counterterrorism strategy, demonstrating exceptional leadership in the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars, and orchestrating the dismantling of insurgent networks. These contributions were duly recognised with numerous accolades, however it was upon his retirement from service that General Flynn became a household name.





In 2014 he ascended to the pinnacle of America’s military intelligence apparatus, serving as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency during the administration of President Barack Obama, an era defined by the relen..





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/DEv8CtQ3EaM/