The Heartbreak Of A Jewish Man

Russel Brand speaks with Dr. Gabor Maté about the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and how Dr. Maté came to change his way of thinking regarding the history of this tragic situation. This is definitely something that we all should watch if we'd like a clearer view of the so-called 'bad blood' between these two peoples.
Video Source:
Closing Theme Music:
'Without God' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sat14:31
