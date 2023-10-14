Create New Account
The Heartbreak Of A Jewish Man
Russel Brand speaks with Dr. Gabor Maté about the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and how Dr. Maté came to change his way of thinking regarding the history of this tragic situation. This is definitely something that we all should watch if we'd like a clearer view of the so-called 'bad blood' between these two peoples.

Video Source:

Russell Brand

Closing Theme Music:

'Without God' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Russell Brand or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

