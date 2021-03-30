The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two Part 10

Advertising Targets Women In the United States, women buy more than 80% of all goods and services. This is why the majority of advertising is aimed at women. Advertisers routinely hijack feminist sentiment to push products that are not even beneficial and in some cases harmful to women, such as paraben-laden cosmetic products. This can be traced right back to the very foundation of modern advertising when Edward Bernays, the “father of public relations,” was hired to sell cigarettes to women, who had previously been banned from smoking in public. By marketing Lucky Strike cigarettes as “torches of freedom” and connecting them with the suffrage movement, Bernays convinced millions of women to take up the habit, undoubtedly leading to chronic illnesses and deaths in many cases. Today’s advertising targets women by making them feel inadequate about their appearance and lifestyle. Studies have shown that just looking at an object intended to enhance beauty makes women feel worse about themselves. Advertising teaches women that the only way to combat feelings of inadequacy is to endlessly consume beauty products and clothing. This in turn objectifies women as little more than pretty things to be looked at and dissuades them from spending their time and money on far more worthy activities like self-improvement, education and creative pursuits.

Mainstream Feminism is About Hating & Denigrating Masculinity As dissident feminist Camille Paglia has expertly identified, mainstream feminism’s obsession with denying biological differences between men and women is to blame for many of modern society’s relationship troubles. “What you’re seeing is how a civilization commits suicide,” asserts Paglia, noting that the emancipation of masculine virtues is psychologically neutering boys and creating a toxic gender imbalance. This is part of the reason why many women now complain that it is increasingly difficult to find “real men,” in other words emotionally stable men who are comfortable in their masculinity and are not afraid to express it. Feminism has frightened an entire generation of young men into being confused about how they should behave around women lest they be labeled a misogynist. This deliberate attempt to confuse gender roles undoubtedly contributes to many relationship breakdowns and soaring divorce rates.

Women are Being Brainwashed that Femininity and Motherhood are Dirty Words Despite motherhood being one of the most difficult and crucial roles any woman could undertake – nurturing a child from birth and attempting to help it grow into a stable and happy individual – mainstream feminism habitually disparages women taking on traditional gender roles as somehow being a form of bondage to a patriarchal society. Women are also erroneously told that they can put having children on hold until their late 30’s or 40’s without there being a substantial risk of complications. The feminist dogma of gender as a social construction and not as an innate biological science serves to confuse gender roles, straining relationships between men and women and eroding the very foundation of society. As the Independent Women’s Forum asserts, “While environment and socialization do play a significant role in human life, a growing body of research in neuroscience, endocrinology, and psychology over the past 40 years suggests there is a biological basis for many sex differences in aptitudes and preferences. In general, males have better spatial reasoning skills; females better verbal skills. Males are greater risk takers; females are more nurturing.”