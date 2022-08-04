Exclusive Report Shows Live "Ribbons" Found On PCR Test Swabs From China

The COVID-19 Vaccine is NOT a vaccine.

Matt Taylor joins to talk about his microscope experiments after he stole a vile of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. He noticed that within minutes the vaccine particles morphed into the shape of a rectangle & when mixed with his blood, the Vaccine particles started to kill the blood cells.

The doctors and hospitals administering this injection are assassinating their victims, via bioweapon.

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