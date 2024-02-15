Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chicago's Mayor BRAGS About his Racism While Shredding Your Taxes
channel image
Recharge Freedom
328 Subscribers
27 views
Published 18 hours ago

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson bragged about handing out your tax money to illegal aliens, to only non-white businesses, and claim that it really capture the soul of Chicago. #racism #woke #chicago #brandonjohnson

Keywords
racismdemocratschicagorepublicanswokeillegal aliensillinoiskkkwoke racismwasted moneytax moneybrandon johnsonwolk racist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket