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VETTED IMAGES - BLOOD BEFORE AND AFTER THE MRNA COVID "VACCINE" SHOT (THINK BLOOD CLOTS) (MIRRORED)
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1824 views • August 16, 2021
VETTED IMAGES - BLOOD BEFORE AND AFTER THE MRNA COVID "VACCINE" SHOT (THINK BLOOD CLOTS) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7PoHdEPMWn6p/
This video shows images of people's blood before and after they received the COVID mRNA "Vaccine" shot. These are 100% vetted and authentic.
See exclusive interviews on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
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Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7PoHdEPMWn6p/
This video shows images of people's blood before and after they received the COVID mRNA "Vaccine" shot. These are 100% vetted and authentic.
See exclusive interviews on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform that has replaced Patreon)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
LESS
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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